CUE Protocol (CUE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $708.00

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $87,583.00 and $708.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.50 or 0.00028623 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00044648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,784.07 or 0.06930331 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,113.11 or 0.99852937 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00048735 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00051555 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003134 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

