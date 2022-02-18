Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) CFO K Christopher Farkas Sells 530 Shares

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total value of $72,731.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $138.07 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $110.16 and a 1-year high of $142.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.12 and a 200-day moving average of $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,594,000 after purchasing an additional 52,589 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,123,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,364,000 after purchasing an additional 49,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $173,162,000 after purchasing an additional 88,334 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,723,000 after buying an additional 54,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,011,000 after buying an additional 39,694 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CW shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

