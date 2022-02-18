CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVV opened at $4.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58. CVD Equipment has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $7.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 million, a P/E ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 1.44.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in CVD Equipment during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in CVD Equipment during the fourth quarter worth $2,726,000. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

