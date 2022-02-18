CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92), Fidelity Earnings reports. CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CONE stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,452. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 428.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 990.48%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CONE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $90.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

