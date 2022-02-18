Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $178.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) will report $178.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $178.00 million to $178.70 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full year sales of $703.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $703.40 million to $704.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $737.60 million, with estimates ranging from $734.10 million to $744.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cyxtera Technologies.
Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter.
Shares of CYXT stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,088. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Cyxtera Technologies has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $12.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $110,000.
Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile
Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc
