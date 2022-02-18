Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 278,700 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the January 15th total of 184,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 450,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

In related news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $47,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 32,787 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 23,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 417,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 110,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,563,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,895,000 after purchasing an additional 40,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 345,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $4.60 on Friday. Daktronics has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $209.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Daktronics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $164.48 million for the quarter.

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

