Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €75.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($61.36) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.50 ($58.52) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($57.95) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €60.02 ($68.20).

EPA BN opened at €55.44 ($63.00) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €57.73. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($70.31) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($81.97).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

