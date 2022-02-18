Danske Upgrades Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) to Buy

Danske upgraded shares of Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Biotage AB (publ) stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.17. Biotage AB has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08.

Biotage AB (publ) provides separation technologies in the areas of organic and analytical chemistry, biomolecules, and industrial scale up applications. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems and flash system accessories; normal, reversed, and speciality phase cartridges; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

