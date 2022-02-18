Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.15.
Several analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.
In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $650,934.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $725,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 894,723 shares of company stock valued at $145,653,867 in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
DDOG traded down $8.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,088,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,077,466. The company has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1,184.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.44 and a 200-day moving average of $153.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Datadog has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $199.68.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
About Datadog
Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.
