David A. Pierce Sells 1,956 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $85,692.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,785,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,881,933. The stock has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.07, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.88 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.
BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.
