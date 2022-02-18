David A. Pierce Sells 1,956 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $85,692.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,785,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,881,933. The stock has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.07, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.88 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after buying an additional 37,176 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 138.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 974,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,682,000 after buying an additional 565,427 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,253,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

