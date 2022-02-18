DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

DCP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised DCP Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised DCP Midstream from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.58.

DCP stock opened at $30.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.48. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $33.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 63.12 and a beta of 3.28.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 1.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 318.37%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,487,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,538,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 19.2% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 50,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 11.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,054,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,777,000 after acquiring an additional 111,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

