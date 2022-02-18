Decentral Games (DG) One Day Volume Tops $2.46 Million

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 17th. During the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Decentral Games has a market cap of $146.98 million and $2.46 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000897 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00045283 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,876.84 or 0.07080495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,690.41 or 1.00147476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00049220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00051032 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 404,534,035 coins and its circulating supply is 403,076,835 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

