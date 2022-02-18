Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will report earnings per share of ($0.86) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the lowest is ($1.11). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.96). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.13). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.17% and a negative net margin of 306.78%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DCPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jonestrading reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 739.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,635,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,519,000 after buying an additional 3,202,527 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 196,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 117,807 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 839,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 470,348 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCPH stock opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $19.64. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $48.27.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

