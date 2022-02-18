Deeper Network (DPR) Hits Market Cap of $102.94 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. During the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0993 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $102.94 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00044816 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,805.04 or 0.07036538 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,910.12 or 1.00115960 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00048798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00051430 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

