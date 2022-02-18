Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) PT Raised to C$35.00 at TD Securities

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Definity Financial in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Definity Financial has a 1 year low of C$26.00 and a 1 year high of C$31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

