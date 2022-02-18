Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($125.00) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($147.73) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €153.00 ($173.86) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €138.44 ($157.32).

DHER opened at €51.24 ($58.23) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €80.23 and a 200-day moving average of €104.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.83. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €38.75 ($44.03) and a fifty-two week high of €141.95 ($161.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

