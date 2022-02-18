Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Delta Air Lines in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DAL. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

NYSE:DAL opened at $43.31 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.12 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 522,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,404,000 after buying an additional 16,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

