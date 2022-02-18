Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Denali Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $1.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 121.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($1.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Denali Therapeutics.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

DNLI traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.67. 12,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,709. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.87 and a beta of 1.84. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $79.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.24.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $97,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $99,568.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,969 shares of company stock worth $4,103,875. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 18,694 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,995,000 after purchasing an additional 264,189 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

