Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) a €210.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($238.64) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AFX. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €215.00 ($244.32) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($204.55) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €179.38 ($203.84).

Carl Zeiss Meditec stock opened at €136.75 ($155.40) on Monday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52 week low of €119.50 ($135.80) and a 52 week high of €202.00 ($229.55). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €159.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of €173.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

