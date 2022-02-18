Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Orange (EPA:ORA) a €15.50 Price Target

Orange (EPA:ORA) has been given a €15.50 ($17.61) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.76% from the company’s previous close.

ORA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €9.80 ($11.14) price objective on Orange in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on Orange in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.70 ($13.30) price target on Orange in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.50) price target on Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.50) price target on Orange in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €11.73 ($13.32).

Get Orange alerts:

Shares of EPA ORA opened at €10.93 ($12.43) on Friday. Orange has a one year low of €13.31 ($15.13) and a one year high of €15.80 ($17.95). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.66.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.