Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $130.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $133.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.81% from the company’s previous close.

STT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

NYSE STT opened at $93.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.46. State Street has a 12 month low of $71.37 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in State Street by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

