Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,272,537 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 364,252 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.93% of Devon Energy worth $222,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,850 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,359,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 15,871.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 49,042 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 91,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 30,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 59.2% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 75,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 28,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,812 shares of company stock worth $1,801,555. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.19.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.74. The stock had a trading volume of 97,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,132,215. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.91.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.55%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

