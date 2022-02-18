DHT (NYSE:DHT) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut DHT from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.02.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. DHT has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $963.31 million, a P/E ratio of -70.50 and a beta of -0.27.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. DHT had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DHT will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. DHT’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DHT by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,450,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,356,000 after buying an additional 1,052,888 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DHT by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 3,751,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after buying an additional 997,874 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of DHT by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,744,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,450,000 after buying an additional 178,528 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DHT by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,617,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after buying an additional 1,660,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DHT by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,899,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,049,000 after buying an additional 326,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

