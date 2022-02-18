DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 91.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 160,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,617. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRH. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 67,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 126,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

