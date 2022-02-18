DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Gap Down to $10.28

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.28, but opened at $9.83. DiamondRock Hospitality shares last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 11,913 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on DRH. Raymond James downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.27.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRH. Vision Capital Corp bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth $14,175,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,192,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,705 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,444,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,744 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth $7,268,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,990,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 746,724 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

