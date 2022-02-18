DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

DKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $104.78 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $66.76 and a one year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $538,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027 over the last quarter. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $289,792,000 after purchasing an additional 389,939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $277,668,000 after purchasing an additional 360,476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $260,155,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,136 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $186,139,000 after acquiring an additional 186,174 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

