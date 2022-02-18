Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.800-$6.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.80-$6.90 EPS.

DLR traded down $3.47 on Friday, hitting $134.29. 96,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,044. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $178.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.56. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.53.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

