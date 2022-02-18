Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.39 EPS

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Digital Realty Trust updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.800-$6.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.80-$6.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.76. 101,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.56.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,054,000 after buying an additional 51,233 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 507,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,681,000 after purchasing an additional 19,664 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 16,969 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.