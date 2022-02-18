Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Releases Earnings Results

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.800-$6.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.80-$6.90 EPS.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.48. 106,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,044. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 16,969 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.53.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

