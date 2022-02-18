Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.80-$6.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.90. Digital Realty Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.800-$6.900 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on DLR. TD Securities raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $174.46.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,676,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,647. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $178.22.

In related news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

