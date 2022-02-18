Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $76.61 Million Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 872,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.32% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $76,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after buying an additional 21,394 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 156,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 39.0% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 42,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 11,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $86.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.51 and its 200 day moving average is $88.50. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $77.79 and a one year high of $122.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.42. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 19.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.36%.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

