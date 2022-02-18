Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $77.74 Million Stock Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,351,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,964 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.23% of Eagle Bancorp worth $77,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,825,000 after buying an additional 110,521 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,195 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 67,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 27,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 168,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EGBN shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $60.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.80 and a 1-year high of $63.84.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

