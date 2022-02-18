Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 2,658,614 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,639,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,658,614 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.18% of Coty worth $75,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Coty in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Coty by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Coty in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 2.54.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COTY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $102,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

