Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 17,220 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,999,715 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 17,220 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Kearny Financial worth $74,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kearny Financial during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 23.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Kearny Financial during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Kearny Financial during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $13.06 on Friday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $950.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director Raymond E. Chandonnet sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore J. Aanensen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $64,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,150 shares of company stock valued at $268,490. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of Kearny Bank. Its services consist of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

