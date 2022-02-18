Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 288,960 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,904,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,960 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.86% of PROG worth $80,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 2.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRG shares. Raymond James cut their target price on PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Stephens downgraded PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.18. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $56.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.99.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

