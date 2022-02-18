Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 505,293 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,924,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505,293 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.12% of Brookfield Renewable worth $74,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,958,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,162,000 after buying an additional 920,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,052,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,946,000 after buying an additional 1,362,574 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 490.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,781,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,926 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,254,000 after purchasing an additional 79,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,133,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,976,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BEPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $49.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

