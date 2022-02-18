Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $336.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIISY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Direct Line Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank cut Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 325 ($4.40) to GBX 336 ($4.55) in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS DIISY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.55. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,226. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $18.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

