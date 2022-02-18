Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) shares traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.13 and last traded at $28.46. 91,446 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,522,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.33.

The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DISCK. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Discovery by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Discovery by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 307,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 51,483 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Discovery by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,132,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,818,000 after acquiring an additional 152,252 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Discovery by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Finally, Arnhold LLC grew its stake in Discovery by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 351,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,636 shares during the period. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

