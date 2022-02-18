DistX 24 Hour Volume Reaches $31,189.00 (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One DistX coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DistX has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. DistX has a market cap of $10,099.11 and $31,189.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00044521 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,756.41 or 0.06902336 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,921.60 or 0.99967918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00048457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00051416 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003136 BTC.

DistX Coin Profile

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DistX is www.distx.io

DistX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using US dollars.

