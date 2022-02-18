Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Up 4.3%

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) shares shot up 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $142.27 and last traded at $141.65. 13,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,193,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.67.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

