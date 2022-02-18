Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.950-$4.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.100-$1.250 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.11.

Shares of D opened at $79.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.65. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $81.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.32%.

In other news, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 29,428 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

