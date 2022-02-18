Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 33,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 377,005 shares.The stock last traded at $43.14 and had previously closed at $44.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average is $70.24.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Domo by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domo by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

