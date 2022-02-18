DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Cut to $135.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $210.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.11.

NYSE:DASH opened at $105.03 on Friday. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $91.96 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of -75.56 and a beta of -0.36.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $6,490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $11,178,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,438 shares of company stock worth $90,412,582 in the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442,806 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,006,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,031,000 after buying an additional 4,074,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 138.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,123,000 after buying an additional 3,607,379 shares in the last quarter. VK Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth $423,300,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 448.3% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,359,000 after buying an additional 2,252,833 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

