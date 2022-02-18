DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Lowered to $162.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $162.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised DoorDash from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $185.28.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $105.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.62 and its 200 day moving average is $174.18. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $91.96 and a 1-year high of $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.56 and a beta of -0.36.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,709 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.93, for a total value of $1,147,109.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $70,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,438 shares of company stock valued at $90,412,582 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

