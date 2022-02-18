Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.010-$2.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Douglas Emmett from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James upgraded Douglas Emmett from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.20.

DEI opened at $32.82 on Friday. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day moving average is $33.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 89.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $238.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 311.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 857,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,725,000 after purchasing an additional 69,843 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 402,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 30,959 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 124,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth $2,241,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

