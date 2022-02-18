DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Receives $5.48 Average Target Price from Analysts

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.48.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOYU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on DouYu International in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 target price for the company.

Shares of DOYU opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08. DouYu International has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $17.06.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DouYu International will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in DouYu International by 846.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,651,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,938 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 2,111.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,605,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442,549 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,986 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 915.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,431,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,079 shares in the last quarter. 19.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

