Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.46. The stock had a trading volume of 761,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,993. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average of $27.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.13 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DBX shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $281,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $236,926.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,019 shares of company stock worth $1,601,602. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,407,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,080,000 after purchasing an additional 411,481 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Dropbox by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 577,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $994,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

