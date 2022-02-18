DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) SVP Joann Chavez Sells 500 Shares

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joann Chavez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DTE Energy alerts:

On Thursday, December 2nd, Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $118.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.61. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DTE. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.