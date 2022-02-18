Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Market Capitalization Hits $14.20 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the US dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00044953 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,902.30 or 0.07111880 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,826.81 or 1.00043364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00049631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00051093 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

