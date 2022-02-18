Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Short Interest Down 23.2% in January

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the January 15th total of 4,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

DRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.91.

NYSE DRE traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,118,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,505. Duke Realty has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $66.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.78 and a 200 day moving average of $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Duke Realty by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

